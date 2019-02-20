"United We Roll" Convoy Draws A Crowd On Parliament Hill

The "United We Roll" convoy hit Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 19.

Foothills MP John Barlow says it was sight to see.

"Honestly I had goose bumps walking up to the Hill this morning. Hearing them honking their horns and seeing hundred of these vehicles, not just from Western Canada, but there's some from the Maritimes as well, Ontario and Quebec. It was great to see that solidarity and support for what is a critical industry."

Barlow says he's not holding out of lot of hope the rally will do much to change the Prime Minister's mind around the energy sector, but it might open the eyes of others in his caucus.

