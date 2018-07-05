UCP Releases Recommendations to Combat Rural Crime

In a press conference yesterday, July 4th, 2018, the United Conservatives released a report on the crime epidemic that has been plaguing rural communities across Alberta in recent years.

The report summarizes the feedback received from various town hall meetings across the province, analyzes the most recent crime statistics, reviews relevant policies, and interviews with law enforcement personnel.

Former police officer and current UCP Solicitor General Critic, Mike Ellis, took the time to discuss the ways that hardened criminals are using the system's loopholes to their advantage. Mike says, "while some criminals suffer from mental health problems or addictions, there are some people that are just bad, and they prey upon the most vulnerable, and in right now in rural Alberta, there are vulnerable people out there."

According to the UCP, their recommendations focus on concrete actions that can be taken to strengthen police response capability, address the problem of repeat offenders, and much more.

You can read the full in-depth report by clicking here.