UCP Members Pick Their Candidate In Highwood Today

UCP Party members in the Highwood Riding head to the polls today to elect their candidate for the next election.

Jeff Henwood is the UCP's Director of Political Operations and says it's a preferential ballot.

"Members will have a chance to rank the contestants. If no one receives 50 per cent on the first ballot, the lowest person will drop off and their second choices will be allocated and if no one has 50 per cent after that, the last place candidate will drop off and their second choices will be allocated. And we do that until somebody gets to 50 per cent."

Henwood says there's 2,000 party members in the riding eligible to vote for the four candidates.

Voting goes from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks.