Details
Category: Local News

Turner Valley RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating Matthew Lee Grouette.

Grouette faces several charges in connection to multiple crimes in the Turner Valley area.

RCMP list the following warrants:

-Mischief (x4)

-Theft over $5,000

-Theft under $5,000

-Theft of Motor vehicle

-Fail to comply with release condition (x3)

-Traffic charges (x3)

 

He already stands charged before the courts for the following charges:

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

-Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)

-Break and enter / theft

-Dangerous driving

-Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited

-Flight from police

 

Grouette is described as Caucasian, 5''6', 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of brass knuckles on the right side of his neck.

Police would like to take Grouette into custody as soon as possible, and ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call Turner Valley RCMP at (403)933-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Turner Valley RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Wanted Male

Turner Valley RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating Matthew Lee Grouette. Grouette faces several charges in connection to multiple crimes in the Turner Valley area. RCMP list the…

Blackfoot Headdress Discovered at Okotoks Thrift Store

A Blackfoot headdress, made with Golden Eagle feathers and believed to be over a century old, was discovered in an Okotoks thrift shop. In a recent social media post, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said…

Alberta RCMP Looking to Boost Seatbelt Safety This March

For the month of March, Alberta RCMP are educating residents on seatbelts and occupant restraints. According to a release from Alberta RCMP, 9568 tickets were issued for occupant restraint offences…

Volunteer Firefighters Needed For Foothills County

Foothills County is searching for volunteer firefighters for all six of their fire stations. The County has launched the "Do You Have What it Takes - 2019 Volunteer Fire Fighter Recruitment…

Snow Removal Crews At Work As Weekend Arrives

Town of Okotoks snow removal crews are still hard at work as the weekend approaches. Friday, they are out on Woodhaven Drive and Drake Landing Road. Residents are asked to remove their vehicles and…

Foothills Tourism Association Looks to Attract Outsiders

A local group is looking to promote the many facilities, businesses, and activities here in the Foothills. Founded earlier this year, the Foothills Tourism Association initially started as a group of…

George Freeman School Students Learn Diversity With Tasty Snacks

George Freeman School's Falcon Cafe in Strathmore has been getting some assistance from Foothills Advocacy In Motion, while participants are learning valuable life skills. Beverly Roppel, Program…

Snow Removal Crews Out Again Today

Snow removal crews will be out on Westridge Drive today, March 7th. The town reminds residents that all vehicles and obstructions should be removed from the roadway. For safety purposes, it is…

Turner Valley & Black Diamond Looking At Transit Options

The Town's of Black Diamond and Turner Valley want to hear residents two cents on what they think a transit plan for the Town's should be. They're holding a series of open houses next week to discuss…

FSD Early Intervention Learning Helping Youngest Students

The Foothills School Division has made helping students in junior kindergarten and kindergarten a priority so they find success when they get to elementary school. The division is helping its…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login