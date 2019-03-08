Turner Valley RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Wanted Male

Turner Valley RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating Matthew Lee Grouette.

Grouette faces several charges in connection to multiple crimes in the Turner Valley area.

RCMP list the following warrants:

-Mischief (x4)

-Theft over $5,000

-Theft under $5,000

-Theft of Motor vehicle

-Fail to comply with release condition (x3)

-Traffic charges (x3)

He already stands charged before the courts for the following charges:

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

-Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)

-Break and enter / theft

-Dangerous driving

-Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited

-Flight from police

Grouette is described as Caucasian, 5''6', 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of brass knuckles on the right side of his neck.

Police would like to take Grouette into custody as soon as possible, and ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call Turner Valley RCMP at (403)933-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]