Turner Valley RCMP Make Two Arrests On Outstanding Warrants

The Turner Valley RCMP had a busy day on Wednesday October 17, arresting two suspects wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The first suspect, Michael Cote-Bouchard from Black Diamond was arrested without incident at around 1:30 a.m. and was wanted on 26 outstanding warrants out of Banff and Calgary.

He will be in the Okotoks Provincial Court on October 19 on matters in Banff and will head to the Calgary Provincial Court on October 22 to deal with the remaining warrants.

The second suspect, Deanna Hart, also from Black Diamond was arrested later in the afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.

She was found on Highway 7 after a tip from the public and after a brief foot chase through a farmers field, the RCMP managed an arrest after Hart surrendered the chase.

Hart was wanted on 28 outstanding warrants out of Turner Valley, Okotoks and Wood Buffalo.

She now faces additional charges of escaping lawful custody and a breach of recognizance.

Hart will appear in the Okotoks Provincial Court on October 19 to face all outstanding matters.

