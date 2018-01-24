Turner Valley On The Hunt For New CAO

Okotoks residents can get a first look at the new Pason Centennial Arena expansion next week. The $15 million facility, with its two new ice surfaces, multi-purpose rooms and art displays, is set to…
An Okotoks-based group advocating for Catholic education will be meeting in town tonight. Parent Advocates for Catholic Education, or PACE, was formed last year with seven founding members. According…
January marks intersection safety month for Alberta RCMP. Slowing down, paying attention to cross traffic, and obeying all signs and signals can make a significant difference in intersection safety.…
The Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex is competing with local rinks across Canada for an upgrade. A community group has entered High River into the Kraft Hockeyville competition where the grand prize…
As other countries forge ahead with the new Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Foothills MP John Barlow says he’s shocked the Liberal government has failed to make any headway on the topic. “That’s…
The Town of High River is showing a lot of positive momentum and that includes posting some pretty impressive numbers for business growth. Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development, told the…
Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon. A few items on the agenda today, most in the Business portion of the council meeting. Council will hear recommendations for funding from the Family and…
The Foothills School Division is investigating the possibility of starting a late French Immersion program in Okotoks. Students would start in Grade 5 instead of Kindergarten or Grade 1 and if there…
The Town of Okotoks is once again reminding residents to be safe and stay off storm ponds. According to Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement, changing water levels in both storm ponds and the…
Okotoks RCMP are seeking witnesses to indecent acts that occurred outside a local business on three separate occasions. Early in the evening of January 3rd, 9th and 18th, police say they responded to…
Dewdney Players are gearing up for a jam-packed 2018 season of theatre performance in Okotoks. The volunteer theatre troupe kicks things off at the end of March with the Foothills Regional One Act…
The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce board of directors has a new look. New Chamber President, Sara Noyes from Cactus Club was sworn in at the Chamber's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday,…
The Town of Turner Valley is advising residents and visitors of an aggressive cougar in the area. According to the Town, the cougar has been sighted at the Turner Valley Golf Course. They ask…
Residents along Waldron Avenue are advised of snow removal taking place today. Town of Okotoks crews will be out clearing snow in areas which have been marked by signs. The Town asks that all…
The Foothills School Division is looking for feedback on Policy 18 the Welcoming, Safe, Caring, Inclusive and Respectful Learning Environments policy.. The revisions are being proposed so their…