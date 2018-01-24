Turner Valley On The Hunt For New CAO

The Town of Turner Valley has launched their search for a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Mayor Gary Rowntree says there's no set timeline to find someone to fill Barry Williamson's shoes, but they'd prefer to have someone in the role sooner, rather than later.

Well, in a perfect world we'd certainly like to have a new CAO in place for the first of March, but saying that we are prepared to wait for the right fit to come forward as well."

To help fill the position, the Town's hired an outside consulting firm which specializes in helping municipalities hire CAO's.