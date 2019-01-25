Turner Valley Mayor Resigns

The Town of Turner Valley has announced that Mayor Gary Rowntree has resigned. His resignation was accepted by town council at a special meeting yesterday.

As per the Municipal Government Act, a byelection is to be held in the next 90 days.

In the meantime, Deputy Mayor John Waring is to serve as mayor.

Chief Administrative Officer Todd Sharpe thanked Rowntree for his service in an official release from the town..

More information will be released as it becomes available.

