Turner Valley Gearing Up For Byelections

With a byelection for both Mayor and a Council spot in Turner Valley on the horizon, the Town needs to get information out there to potential candidates.

The Town's Manager of Legislative Services, Heather Thomson, says they should have information packages up on their website, or available for pick-up Thursday, February 7.

"It advises of the nomination day, the hours of nomination day. The hours of nomination. When the advance poll will be held and of course election day, which is scheduled for Monday, April 18, 2019."

Nomination day is Monday, February 25, with nominations accepted between 10 a.m. and Noon that day.