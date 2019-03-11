Turner Valley Council Candidates Gather For Debate

Details
Turner Valley residents get their first chance to question the six candidates running for the lone Council seat available in next month's byelection.

The Turner Valley Rate Payers Board is hosting the event, which starts at 7 o'clock, Monday, March 11, at the Valley Neighbours Club.

Those that can't make it out but want to see the event can find it on Facebook Live on the Turner Valley Rate Payers Board page.

A second forum will go on Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Valley Neighbours Club as well.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

