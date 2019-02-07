The town of Turner Valley is preparing for a byelection to fill two vacant roles in town.

A mayor and a councillor will be elected following the respective resignations of Gary Rowntree and Barry Crane in recent weeks.

Crane's resignation was announced on February 5th, and came about due to his intention to run for the vacant position of mayor.

He says he had plans to run for the next term.

"With him stepping down I think that's put my timeline ahead for my original intention of running for mayor in the next term, so I think it's for me to step up now and help lead this council. I'm ready to take on the reigns if the public will allow me."

Nomination day is February 25th, and the town will only be accepting nomination papers from 10am-12pm. Faxes and electronic nominations will not be accepted.

Crane says holding one byelection for both positions will save the town some money.

"We'll save ten grand, it's five thousand bucks a byelection, give or take; so if we're gonna have an election, let's have an election. We could get a brand new council again with two new people, you never know. I'll be honoured if the same people who voted for me in the last election voted for me again, that'd be fantastic."

Advance voting will occur on March 26th from 1pm-8pm, with Election Day happening on April 8th.

For more information on the byelection, click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]