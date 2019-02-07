Details
Category: Local News

The town of Turner Valley is preparing for a byelection to fill two vacant roles in town.

A mayor and a councillor will be elected following the respective resignations of Gary Rowntree and Barry Crane in recent weeks.

Crane's resignation was announced on February 5th, and came about due to his intention to run for the vacant position of mayor.

He says he had plans to run for the next term.

"With him stepping down I think that's put my timeline ahead for my original intention of running for mayor in the next term, so I think it's for me to step up now and help lead this council. I'm ready to take on the reigns if the public will allow me."

Nomination day is February 25th, and the town will only be accepting nomination papers from 10am-12pm. Faxes and electronic nominations will not be accepted.

Crane says holding one byelection for both positions will save the town some money.

"We'll save ten grand, it's five thousand bucks a byelection, give or take; so if we're gonna have an election, let's have an election. We could get a brand new council again with two new people, you never know. I'll be honoured if the same people who voted for me in the last election voted for me again, that'd be fantastic."

Advance voting will occur on March 26th from 1pm-8pm, with Election Day happening on April 8th.

For more information on the byelection, click here.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Sigurdson Speaks On Upcoming Election

Highwood UCP Candidate, RJ Sigurdson, is looking ahead with determination as the spring provincial election draws closer. He says the UCP party is standing behind him, regardless of current MLA,…

Alberta RCMP Unveil Latest Crime Reduction Initiative

Alberta RCMP Crime Reduction Strategies have seen success over the past year, and the latest initiative was unveiled on Tuesday, February fifth. Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor…

Loco For Hot Cocoa; New Event To Support Local Businesses

Okotoks residents can cater to their sweet tooth and warm up while supporting local businesses. Olde Towne Okotoks is holding their first Hot Chocolate Festival where each business taking part offers…

Cold Snap Presents Danger of Burst Pipes

With extreme cold warnings in effect across most of the province and lows in the -30's in the Foothills, water pipes are in danger of bursting. Numerous pipe bursts have been reported during this…

Jake Vance Wins Best Independent Music Video Award

Dropout Entertainment has named their Best Independent Music Video in Canada for 2018. Black Diamond native Jake Vance won with the video for his song "White Lights." The video, which consists of one…

Millarville Racing And Agricultural Society Recognized By Alberta Chamber Of Commerce

Some exciting news for the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society as they have received a nomination for an Alberta Business Award of Distinction from the Alberta Chamber of Commerce. Lisa…

RCMP Statistics Report Reduction In Crime For Okotoks

The fourth quarter statistics report for the Okotoks RCMP shows a reduction of crimes in many of the categories. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP, says they had a good year in 2018 in terms…

Home Safety With The Extreme Cold

The Okotoks Fire Department wants to make sure residents are taking the proper precautions with the frigid temperatures. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there are a few tips to make sure…

Keep Warm & Get Moving For Winter Walk Day

Okotoks residents are encouraged to keep active despite the frigid temperatures. February 6 marks Winter Walk Day where those who get active are encouraged to log their minutes online with Shape…

Working On The Railroad; Fixing Issues Due To Extreme Cold

Okotoks residents may notice smoke coming from the railroad tracks but there's no need to fret. CP Rail staff are out on the tracks near Riverside Gate working to correct issues caused by the extreme…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login