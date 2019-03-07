Turner Valley & Black Diamond Looking At Transit Options

Details
The Town's of Black Diamond and Turner Valley want to hear residents two cents on what they think a transit plan for the Town's should be.

They're holding a series of open houses next week to discuss it.

Black Diamond Planning Manager Rod Ross says right now they're looking at keeping any potential transit service close to home.

"We're looking to see if there's a demand for people to be able to travel within the town's themselves and potentially connecting into other communities."

He says the "On-It" Transit service the Town's took part in in 2018 weren't a success only attracting a couple of people a day to go into Okotoks where they could catch another bus into Calgary.

He says the idea this time is to concentrate on getting seniors, the disabled, kids and students and low income residents back and forth between the two towns, either through an on demand service, a scheduled bus route, or an expansion of the existing taxi chit service.

Ross says they need as many people to give their feedback as possible at the open houses.

"We want to reach out and hear from a whole spectrum of the community. We'd really like to get a lot of turnout to the open houses. We need to understand the demand. That'll drive the options that we develop."

There's three open houses on Wednesday, March 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sheep River Library in Turner Valley.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at AG Foods in Black Diamond and from 6 to 8 p.m. back at the Sheep River Library.

The last one goes Thursday, March 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Griffiths Centre in Black Diamond.

For those that can't make it to the open houses, both town's are asking residents to fill out a short online survey.

