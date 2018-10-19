Tucker Withdraws From FSD Byelection

Voters heading to the polls Monday, October 22, out in the west country won't really have much choice when it comes to who to elect for the vacant Ward One seat on the Foothills School Division.

The seat, which was up for grabs by both, former Trustee Jeannine Tucker and retired teacher Jack Molyneux, will go to Molyneux.

Tucker, who was removed from the board last year over a conflict of interest and who likely wouldn't have been allowed to serve, even if she had won, has decided to "disclaim" all right to the office of School Board Trustee.

Essentially, she's relinquishing her candidacy, and even if she gets the most votes in Monday's by-election won't take the seat.

However, the Division still wants people to come out and vote and will have three polling stations set up in Turner Valley, Longview and Black Diamond.

