Tuberculosis Case Confirmed In Calgary Zone

A case of tuberculosis was confirmed in the Calgary Cone by Alberta Health Services.

This week AHS sent notification letters to 81 people who may have been exposed to the disease.

The letters contain information on arrangements for TB assessment, screening, and treatment if required.

The exposures are said to have been contained to one Calgary area school and are not a risk to the public as the risk of transmission is low.

AHS won't be releasing details on the name of the school where the exposure took place.

