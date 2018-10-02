Tribute In Honor Of Tara Smith Roe To Benefit Okotoks Family

With the one- year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas passing yesterday, friends and family of Okotoks Educational Assistant and Mother of two, Tara Smith Roe, are working on a tribute in her honour.

Childhood friend of Roe, Samantha Lee, says she chose the date of October 13th, as it is exactly one year from her dear friend's celebration of life.

"Last year at that time we were saying goodbye to her, and it was very sad, and this year i just wanted to celebrate her, and make it a little more happy than sad, and just put a different spin on that date specifically," she said.

Roe was among 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire on the 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on October first, 2017. She was one of four canadians who died in the shooting, which was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

Lee says the tribute will feature a music show from students of Calgary's School of Rock, with pizza and apparel sales to follow.

"They have learned a specific set list of Tara's favourite songs or songs that relate to a specific memory or family member. We really miss her, and we don't want anyone to forget her," she said.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boyd family here in Okotoks, whose now five-year-old autistic child was one of many Tara helped, and became a close friend of the family.

Tara Smith Roe, who was 34 at the time of her death, is survived by her husband, Zach, and two sons, Louis and Lennon.

The event in her honour, will take place on October 13th at the Palace theatre in Calgary. Tickets to the event can be purchased online for $15 by following the link https://www.showpass.com/tara-smith-roe-memorial-rock-show/.

