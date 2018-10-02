Details
Category: Local News

With the one- year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas passing yesterday, friends and family of Okotoks Educational Assistant and Mother of two, Tara Smith Roe, are working on a tribute in her honour.

Childhood friend of Roe, Samantha Lee, says she chose the date of October 13th, as it is exactly one year from her dear friend's celebration of life.

"Last year at that time we were saying goodbye to her, and it was very sad, and this year i just wanted to celebrate her, and make it a little more happy than sad, and just put a different spin on that date specifically," she said.

Roe was among 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire on the 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on October first, 2017. She was one of four canadians who died in the shooting, which was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

Lee says the tribute will feature a music show from students of Calgary's School of Rock, with pizza and apparel sales to follow.

"They have learned a specific set list of Tara's favourite songs or songs that relate to a specific memory or family member. We really miss her, and we don't want anyone to forget her," she said.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boyd family here in Okotoks, whose now five-year-old autistic child was one of many Tara helped, and became a close friend of the family.

Tara Smith Roe, who was 34 at the time of her death, is survived by her husband, Zach, and two sons, Louis and Lennon.

The event in her honour, will take place on October 13th at the Palace theatre in Calgary. Tickets to the event can be purchased online for $15 by following the link https://www.showpass.com/tara-smith-roe-memorial-rock-show/.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Tribute In Honor Of Tara Smith Roe To Benefit Okotoks Family

With the one- year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas passing yesterday, friends and family of Okotoks Educational Assistant and Mother of two, Tara Smith Roe, are…

FSD Cancels Some Bus Routes

A handful of buses in the Foothills School Division have been cancelled due to the snow, Tuesday, October 2. The Divisions Manager of Communications, Candace Dennison, says the west country has seen…

Slow Go With The Snow

Patience is going to be the word of the day if you're heading into the city Tuesday, October 2. While we got some snow here in the Foothills, there's more on the ground in Calgary, which is going to…

Contestants Battle Puzzling Words At The Grate Groan-Up Spelling Bee

Tough words and tough competition made for a successful year in the sixth annual Grate Groan-up Spelling Bee, hosted by Literacy for Life on September 29. Ten teams composed of three participants…

Molyneux Says His Experience A Factor In FSD Campaign

There's a new face running for the vacant Ward One Trustee spot in the Foothills School Division. Jack Molyneux is a lifelong Foothills resident and retired teacher. He says he's aware of the…

Public Transit For The Town Of Okotoks

The Town of Okotoks is exploring the implementation of a local public transit service to assist residents with mobility and transportation. The public was asked for their input on the possibility,…

48th Street Closure For October

The subdivision developer will be rebuilding the surface of 48th Street starting October 1, with expected completion by October 31. The road will be closed, with the exception of local traffic.…

Psychologist Weighs In On Seasonal Affective Disorder

As temperatures drop, and sunlight gets more scarce, it's normal to feel a temporary spell of winter blues. However, if you've experienced depressive symptoms for a period that you think is longer…

Minimum Wage In Alberta Increases To $15/Hour

Starting on October 1 the minimum wage in Alberta has been raised to $15 dollars an hour. This is up from the previous $13.60 an hour, and is the final step in the provincial governments goal to…

Town Collecting Extra Yard Waste Curbside In October

The Town of Okotoks is making it more convenient for residents to get rid of their excess yard waste this month. Throughout October, residents can leave extra yard waste out for pick up beside their…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login