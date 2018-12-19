The Tree of Warmth at the Okotoks Art Gallery is looking to support those in need.

The tree is decorated with donations which go to local not-profit groups to get dispersed to those who need a helping hand.

Katrina Lougheed, Gallery Assistant, says the initiative has had a successful start which they are hoping to continue.

"This year we've had an excellent turn out already. We've made one donation to the Magic of Christmas, so they picked up all their items last week and now we're trying to fill the tree a second time, hopefully before Saturday, so we can give everything to Baby It's Cold Outside."

Baby It's Cold Outside focuses on those who may be homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless in the Foothills.

Lougheed says there is a particular age group they are focusing on right now.

"We are looking for items mostly for adults at the moment. Scarves, hats, gloves, warm socks, blankets, anything that will help keep them warm."

The deadline to drop off donations at the Okotoks Art Gallery for the Tree of Warmth is Dec. 22.

