Tree Of Life Fundraising Campaign To Support Women's Health Initiatives

Okotoks residents can support the Sheep River Health trust as Shoppers Drug Mart prepares to begin their 13th Tree of Life campaign.

Bob Brown, Pharmacist Associate for Okotoks Shoppers Drug Mart, says the annual campaign is always successful in support of the Trust.

"For thirteen years in our running, we've participated with the Sheep River Health Trust, and we've raised anywhere from $1500 to $3500 a year," he said.

Brown says this partnership goes hand in hand with women's health initiatives.

"We identified the fact that this program is sustainable, we can raise money every year, and this would be the avenue to participate with the Sheep River Health Trust, it was also identified as a women's health theme," he said.

The fundraising campaign offers residents the opportunity to purchase a leaf or tree in store, with proceeds donated in support of the cause.

Shoppers Drug Mart will be announcing the official launch date as soon as it's decided, and will be posted on Sheep River Health Trust's and Shoppers Drug Mart social media and websites.

