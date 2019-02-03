Town Wraps MDP Workshops

The Town of Okotoks hosted their second and final MDP Workshop on Saturday.

As expected, water and housing were the two main topics residents were keen to discuss, though several issues were addressed.

Michael McIntyre, Development Services Director for the Town of Okotoks, says he's glad to see people taking interest in the town's future.

"Clearly people are thinking about these issues and relating them to growth and development in Okotoks as their community. That's really encouraging."

MacIntyre says from here they'll be drafting proposals.

"Once we've finished what we're calling Phase II, the Public Consultation Program, we'll be starting to draft the actual Municipal Development Plan. It makes for a very robust system, so that at the end of the day when we bring a final draft document to council, probably later in the fall, council can be comfortable and satisfied."

The town is still accepting consultation in the form of "MDPizza Parties," where residents can convene to discuss and provide feedback, with a $30 dollar reimbursement for food expenses from the town.

Workbooks must be submitted by March 1st.

