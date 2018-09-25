Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks Town Council meeting yesterday brought a motion to consider D'arcy Ranch as the preferred location for the proposed Tiny Home Eco Village project.

Dawn Smith, Environment and Sustainability Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says council supported the proposal for many reasons.

"The parcel there is a ten acre municipal dedication of land that was provided to the town as part of a 1994 d'arcy ranch lands annexation, so an additional parcel that we can utilize for whatever needs council sees fit," she said.

Smith says this land was not available when the project was first proposed, so this was a good solution after residents around Kinsmen Park vehemently opposed the development.

"We received quite a bit of resident push back, due to loss of park space, which is hard to come by, potential decrease in neighbouring property values, and traffic congestion issues," she said.

Community resident, Andrew Sitter, started a petition in opposition to the project, with overwhelming support from the community members.

The new proposed location will see development on land that has not been yet used for residential development, to ensure home owners looking to purchase in that area are aware of the presence of the village in the decision making process.

There have also been negotiations regarding making a percentage of the tiny homes available for purchase, rather than rental only.

