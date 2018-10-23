Town To Host Pop-Up Sessions For Resident Input On Transit Implementation Plan

The Town of Okotoks' Transit Implementation Plan will feature pop-up sessions starting tomorrow for Okotoks residents to provide feedback as to what the plan for future local transit will look like in our community.

Colin Gainer, Senior Planner for the Town of Okotoks, says residents will see a number of sessions throughout town this week with information and opportunities to provide input.

"This week we're starting our second phase of community participation. We'll be doing a roving show about the transit service, going to a number of different locations across town," he said.

The town is proposing an on-demand type service at this time, using smaller passenger van vehicles, as opposed to a typical larger bus, and is set to launch service in 2019.

Gainer says they have a general plan in place that should fit the needs of the Okotoks community.

"We're not looking at full size busses, it doesn't really seem like the right time to bring that size of vehicles into the market place for transit in Okotoks. What we'd be looking at is more of the smaller format vehicles. Instead of going around on a fixed route, essentially you would be able to go on the app, say when you want to travel, and we would have a vehicle roving around that would coordinate with your pick-up," he said.

He adds resident input is a crucial component to deciding when and how to roll out the plan in 2019.

"Through this engagement, what we want to get a sense of is whether that's going to be workable for most people. That's why it's really critical to hear from residents," said Gainer.

On Wednesday, October 24th and Thursday the 25th in various local locations, residents are invited to view the proposed plan and provide their input. The locations and times are as follows:

Wednesday, October 24th:

8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m. at McDonalds by Home Depot, #105 Southbank Boulevard

2 pm-3 pm at Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre, #11 Cimarron Common

4 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Okotoks Public Library #7, Riverside Drive

and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Okotoks Recreation Centre #99 Okotoks Drive

Thursday, October 25th:

10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Heartland Cafe #46 Mcrae Street

4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. at Walmart #201 Southridge Drive

6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena

More information, and a link to the online survey can be found at: https://www.okotoks.ca/town-services/okotoks-local-transit-implementation-plan.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]