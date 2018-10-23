Town To Host Pop-Up Sessions For Resident Input On Transit Implementation Plan

Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks' Transit Implementation Plan will feature pop-up sessions starting tomorrow for Okotoks residents to provide feedback as to what the plan for future local transit will look like in our community.

Colin Gainer, Senior Planner for the Town of Okotoks, says residents will see a number of sessions throughout town this week with information and opportunities to provide input.

"This week we're starting our second phase of community participation. We'll be doing a roving show about the transit service, going to a number of different locations across town," he said.

The town is proposing an on-demand type service at this time, using smaller passenger van vehicles, as opposed to a typical larger bus, and is set to launch service in 2019.

Gainer says they have a general plan in place that should fit the needs of the Okotoks community.

"We're not looking at full size busses, it doesn't really seem like the right time to bring that size of vehicles into the market place for transit in Okotoks. What we'd be looking at is more of the smaller format vehicles. Instead of going around on a fixed route, essentially you would be able to go on the app, say when you want to travel, and we would have a vehicle roving around that would coordinate with your pick-up," he said.

He adds resident input is a crucial component to deciding when and how to roll out the plan in 2019.

"Through this engagement, what we want to get a sense of is whether that's going to be workable for most people. That's why it's really critical to hear from residents," said Gainer.

On Wednesday, October 24th and Thursday the 25th in various local locations, residents are invited to view the proposed plan and provide their input. The locations and times are as follows:

Wednesday, October 24th:

8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m. at McDonalds by Home Depot, #105 Southbank Boulevard
2 pm-3 pm at Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre, #11 Cimarron Common
4 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Okotoks Public Library #7, Riverside Drive
and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Okotoks Recreation Centre #99 Okotoks Drive

Thursday, October 25th:

10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Heartland Cafe #46 Mcrae Street
4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. at Walmart #201 Southridge Drive
6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena

More information, and a link to the online survey can be found at: https://www.okotoks.ca/town-services/okotoks-local-transit-implementation-plan.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

 

More Local News

Town To Host Pop-Up Sessions For Resident Input On Transit Implementation Plan

The Town of Okotoks' Transit Implementation Plan will feature pop-up sessions starting tomorrow for Okotoks residents to provide feedback as to what the plan for future local transit will look like…

FSD Byelection Results In More Questions Than Answers

Voters in ward one of the Foothills School Division have picked a winner in a byelection. However the winner is someone who can't win. Jeannine Tucker got 60 votes compared to 43 for Jack Molyneux.…

Priddis Area Crash Claims Life Of Calgary Man

A 25 year old City man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Priddis just before 1 o'clock Monday, October 22. Turner Valley RCMP say a west bound car collided with an east bound…

Maurice's Tell Their Story In Ottawa

Eddie and Jessica Maurice got a chance to tell their story last week in Ottawa. Eddie, who faced charges after defending himself and his property in a standoff with robbers last February and his wife…

Okotoks Lions Club Continues To Show Community Support

The Okotoks Lions Club continues to show their community support with a generous donation to the Foothills Advocacy In Motion Society. Brad Fowler, Employment and Day Services Manager for FAIM, says…

Jacket Racket Looking For More Children's Donations

Jacket Racket on Saturday saw a strong start to the season. The first event for the initiative this year served about 40 residents at the Okotoks United Church. Jacket Racket is a free winter…

Town Of Okotoks Preparing Residents For Possible Postal Strike

The Town of Okotoks is advising residents that regular deadlines will still be in effect for Municipal Fees in the event of a Canada Post strike. There will be no impact for residents who receive…

Understanding Okotoks' Smoking Bylaw

The Town of Okotoks recently implemented a smoking bylaw and wants to make sure residents are informed. The bylaw states that smoking is prohibited within 10 metres of a public pathway or sidewalk…

Gladys Ridge Search Goes Into Second Week

Calgary City Police aren't letting up on what they're calling a murder investigation at a rural property on Gladys Ridge just across the Highwood River from Aldersyde. Police have been searching the…

Local Denny's On Board To Support The Okotoks Food Bank Once Again

Okotoks residents will have th chance to donate to a good cause while enjoying breakfast tomorrow morning. Anurag Sharma, General Manager of the Okotoks Denny's, says this is the third year they are…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login