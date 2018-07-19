Town To Begin Watermain Construction

  • Print
The Town of Okotoks is about the begin construction of a dedicated water distribution main on Monday.

The project is as part of the Town's plan for community growth and is required to extend water distribution service to areas north of Bannister Gate.

The Town will also be building a new regional pathway on top of the watermain along the east side of the playing fields at Good Shepherd School as part of the project.

The pathway will provide year-round opportunities for active transportation and recreation by linking park spaces, schools and the Okotoks Recreation Centre between existing and new communities.

Residents can expect periodic road closures and detours in the area.

The work will be completed later this summer.

