Town Taking Applications for Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

The Town of Okotoks taking applications for residents to join a council board.

Though applications for boards and committees are usually taken in the fall, a vacancy in the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board has prompted to town to open the door for applications.

The town has listed a few ideal traits of board, which include good analytical and reasoning skills, knowledge about subdivision and development processes, and being able to plan for and attend regular hearings,

Applications can be submitted online or in person at the Municipal Centre.

The deadline to apply is January 27th.

More information and the link to apply can be found here.

