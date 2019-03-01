Town Snow Removal Operations Out In Full Force

Details
With the heavy amounts of snow we've received in the Foothills in the past couple of weeks, some residents are looking at additional options for snow removal in smaller communities that may not see plows.

Peter McDowell, Transportation Supervisor for the Town of Okotoks, says residents are encouraged to inform the town of any problems or issues before seeking other alternatives.

"I know it can be frustrating at times, with the amount of snow we got in a short time. The drifting issues actually compound the accessibility into some of these areas, but I encourage them to give us a call at the Operations Centre, and we can come out and assess it. Once we have resources freed up, we can go in there and help people out," he said.

He adds if residents choose to hire a contractor for snow removal, they must pay particular attention to not damaging any infrastructure.

McDowell says the town encourages residents not to push their snow into the streets.

"We like to encourage people not to push their snow out onto the road. When we come by with the plow, we have nowhere else to put it. We understand it can be frustrating, but we're not doing it to inconvenience the residents in any way. We're just doing our jobs and trying to make sure that we get the roads cleared for them to get onto the road ways and get to where they need to, safely," he said.

He adds that it's very difficult for snow removal crews to get to every area in town, considering time and budget restrictions.

