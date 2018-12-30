Town Set To Begin Christmas Tree Pick-Up

The holiday season passed by quickly, which means residents will be looking for ways to dispose of or recycle their Christmas trees.

The Town of Okotoks chips hundreds of Christmas trees each year, and will be collecting them with regular cart collection up until January 8th.

Residents are advised to lay trees on their side, next to regular carts, or smaller trees can be cut and placed in green carts for collection.

The town advises residents not to put trees in plastic bags, and remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands before setting them curbside.

Tree chipping will begin on January 10th, and there is a self haul option available if pick up is missed. Trees can be dropped off at the North-East corner parking lot at the town's Operations Centre.

More information can be found by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/municipal-government/newsroom/news/christmas-tree-chipping-and-collection

