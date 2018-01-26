Town Seeking Input For Heritage Designation Program

The Town of Okotoks is seeking public input on the Municipal Heritage Designation Program.

The program was initiated in July 2017 to create a method to conserve heritage, valued historic parks, buildings, and cultural landscapes.

Allan Boss, Culture and Heritage Manager, says they're hoping to create a bylaw in early 2018 for the Municipal Heritage Designation Program.

"We didn't necessarily have the proper tools in the pace to identify and protect those buildings, diversity, and heritage," he explains. "We wanted to implement this program that will be done in three phases, and the first phase is to set the actual program in place, and do some preparation. This will probably be done sometime in April, and we'll get a bylaw in place to try and protect our buildings"

An online survey has been created in order to guide the next phases of the plan.

Boss says it's aimed at getting people thinking about Okotoks' history, and unique identity.

"Do you like the sense of Okotoks as a small town? What do you know about the history of the area? Do you like our public spaces and parks? It also asks to specifically identify what historic properties, landscapes, events, or traditions that you would identify as being specific to Okotoks, and help make our character unique."

The Town has contracted heritage consultants, JMGartly Design Studio to assist in developing a program that reflects the community's preferences shown from the survey and in person consultation.

Boss says he's excited steps are being taken to protect history, which is often the thing that makes communities unique.

"It helps identify who we are, where we're located, and what our community is about. There's a lot of these things, telling the stories, oral traditions are really important, preserving the stories of Okotoks and creating that sense of place. It's very important for a community to recognize the importance of where they came from, it helps identify where they're going."

The program, which will work in alignment with the Culture and Heritage Master Plan is expected to be complete by 2020.

To take the survey click here.

