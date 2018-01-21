Town Reminds Residents to Stay Clear of Storm Ponds

The Town of Okotoks is once again reminding residents to be safe and stay off storm ponds.

According to Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement, changing water levels in both storm ponds and the Sheep River increase the danger of falling through the ice.

Also, the addition of road salts into runoff lowers the freezing point of the water, making the ice less stable and increasing the risk of falling through.

Changing weather conditions, such as those we've experienced over the last couple of weeks, as well as water quality, can also compromise ice thickness.

The use of storm ponds for recreational use is prohibited in Okotoks and the Town reminds residents to choose one of the local outdoor rinks, which are maintained throughout the week, or toboggan runs for winter fun instead.

