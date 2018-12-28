Town Reminds Residents Of Upcoming Dog License Renewals

The town is reminding residents that invoices have been sent out for 2019 dog licenses, and renewal payments are due by January 31st.

Both license renewals and new applications can be made in person at the Municipal Centre, between 8:30 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are a few different ways to renew, including by mail, by presenting an invoice copy at your bank, or through the town's Virtual Town Hall feature for existing licenses.

Methods of payment accepted at the Municipal Centre include cash, cheque, Visa, Mastercard or Interac. If sending the renewal by mail, a cheque or credit card authorization is required, accompanied by the bottom portion of the invoice copy.

More information on dog license renewals can be found by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/municipal-government/newsroom/news/ways-pay-your-dog-license

Existing licenses can be renewed through the town's Virtual Town Hall by clicking here: https://vth.okotoks.ca/city/mycity/licencing/plinvoiceinquiry.aspx

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]