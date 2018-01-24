Town Reminding Residents To Be Careful With Street Parking

The Town of Okotoks is asking residents to be mindful when parking their vehicles for extended periods of time.

According to the Alberta Traffic Safety Act under the Abandoned Vehicles section, the longest a vehicle can be left parked on a roadway is 72 hours before it's considered abandoned.

Kelly Stienwand, municipal enforcement manager for the Town of Okotoks, says they'll warn residents first before resorting to larger measures.

"We have legislation that allows them to tow it immediately but our officers, in an effort to try to work with the community and to try to educate people and ensure they understand the legislation, usually make an effort to try to find the owner and have the vehicle moved on their own or they'll leave a notice on the vehicle if they can't find the owner to have it removed over the next short period of time."

Vehicles left parked on the road for prolonged periods of time can create obstructions and issues for snow removal efforts.

Stienwand says parking can be tight at condos so they're asking residents to choose how they use their spots wisely.

"Most people have a designated parking spot... we ask the public to put their vehicles they're not using in their designated spot and then the vehicle that's constantly being moved that they're using on a daily basis is no longer creating this problem. Taking the vehicle you're not using and leaving it out on the roadway and just leaving it to hibernate is not going to work."

When going away on vacation, it's recommended keys are left with a neighbour or someone who's trusted so they can move the vehicle if needed.

For more information parking bylaws in Okotoks click here.

