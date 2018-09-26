The Town of Okotoks is recruiting for seven of council's committees and boards.

Opportunities are open for the Assessment Review Board, Subdivision and Development Appeal Board, Family and Community Support Services Board, Finance and Budget Committee, Municipal Planning Commission, Okotoks Public Library Board, and United Way Okotoks Partnership Committee.

Patty Huber, Legislative Services Administrator for the Town of Okotoks, says these groups play an important role.

"All of these groups of committees and boards make decisions and recommend them to council and play a large part in the development of our town and the direction that council is going."

Huber adds it's nice for residents to have a say and stay informed on what's going on in the community.

For those concerned about how frequent meetings are, there is good news as these roles don't require a significant time commitment.

"For our quasi judicial boards, that being the ARB and the subdivision and development appeal board, it's as required, then for the other boards and committees we're recruiting for it's usually one meeting a month," Huber explains.

Members of the ARB and SDAB need to go through training which is required by the Province.

To apply to be a part of the Town's committees and boards, click here.

