The Town of Okotoks is ready to unveil the draft of their Municipal Heritage Designation Program.

Residents will be able to share their thoughts at this weekend's open house as they learn how the program will support the protection of Okotoks' heritage resources

Allan Boss, Culture and Heritage Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says the Town has beautiful heritage properties and they need to be protected.

"It's important to make sure we put some measures in place to try to protect our heritage. Part of that comes out of a joint agreement between Planning Services, Parks, and Culture and Heritage to try and protect the heritage properties we have, both built and natural."

The Municipal Heritage Designation Program draft will be brought before council May 14.

Boss says communities should protect their unique pieces of history.

"Okotoks has a long history of being a hub for the community because of the railroad, we have some beautiful historical areas that really help generate a sense of community, so it's really important that municipalities around the world not only look at where they're going but where they came from."

The presentation will start at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the RPAC with the presentation going at noon. A guided walking tour of historic Elma Street will follow.

Those who are interested can also take part in a guided tour of the Salute to our Veterans wall on Veterans Way beforehand at 10 a.m.

