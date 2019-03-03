Town Partners With Okotoks Rotary For New Mini-Rink In Pason Arena

The Town of Okotoks and Okotoks Rotary partnered to open a new mini rink surface in the Pason Centennial Arena this Saturday.

John Lockhart, president of the Okotoks Rotary club, says the non-ice playing surface can give youth something to do while they wait for their family.

"We came up with this idea of this mini rink that provides a safe environment for kids to play while their parents are watching another sibling or something on the ice," Lockhart said.

The project took about 6 months to come together and the club has agreed to a five year committment to keep maintaining the space.

"Hopefully that five years will turn into another five years. We want to keep this going," Lockhart said.

The Okotoks Rotary club focuses on projects to benefit youth, and this project is no different.

"We build up a legacy fund in our Rotary club for youth," Lockhart said. "We just like watching our youth have opportunities for leadership in our community, and safe environments to do things."

The mini rink can be found upstairs in the Pason arena near the Gold rink.