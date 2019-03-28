Town Offers Some Swale Advice for the Big Melt

The Town of Okotoks is offering up tips to residents on how they can avoid spring snow melt issues at home.

It's recommended that swales are kept clear of debris, downspouts are pointed down and facing away from buildings, and stock piled snow laying against the side of homes is cleared to avoid seepage.

Communications Specialist for the town, Melanie Heemeryck says residents can reach out if they notice water issues on their community's roads.

"With street or intersection flooding, you want to report that issue to transportation so they can document the issue, record the problematic area, and send a crew to assess the issue for you."

Swales can be cleared with a rake shovel or broom, and should be avoided during cases of fast flowing water. Clearing swales will prevent water buildups, thereby preventing flooding and the possibility of property damage.

