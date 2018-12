If you're looking for something to do on New Years Eve, the Town of Okotoks might have you covered.

They're hosting their Kids New Years Eve Party at the Rec Centre, offering free family fun.

Free activities include swimming, ice skating, and arts & crafts.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Additionally, fireworks will be set off at 7pm at Lineham Park.

