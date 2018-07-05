Town Of Okotoks Working On New Online Registration Software

A new online registration software system will be launched this month by the Town of Okotoks prior to the regular August registration openings for programs.

The current system in use is out- dated and no longer supported, prompting the update to the platform that has been in use for 19 years by the town.

Net Reg, the current platform, will no longer be accessible as of July 11th, and any registrations required through until August 8th will have to be done in person at the Okotoks Recreation Centre, or by phone.

The site will not be able to process any registrations beginning July 16th at noon, until July 18th at 8 a.m., and the town is advising early registration into any programs to ensure a spot is secured.

Access will open up on August 1st for users to update account information, and the new software will be available on August 8th when fall programs open up for registrations.

Additional information can be found at okotoks.ca/activeokotoks, and phone inquiries can be directed to 403-938-8954

