Town Of Okotoks To Participate In Foothills Region Homeless and Housing Survey

The Town of Okotoks will be conducting a survey on rural homelessness and housing needs in partnership with 15 other Foothills agencies.

Debbie Posey, Community Wellness Manager for the town, says rural homelessness looks quite different from that of urban cities.

"Often in rural areas, we don't see your typical people sleeping on the streets or sleeping under bridges. What we tend to see more is people who aren't in stable housing, who are couch surfing, or they're about to lose their homes, or they're not adequately housed," she said.

Posey says this survey will be the first of this type in Alberta.

"It's the first of its kind, which is what makes it exciting, because we've never done a comprehensive study in Alberta to see how is rural housing issues different than urban housing issues. So, we decided to do a Foothills Region survey," she said.

Posey adds the results of the survey will help clarify the extent of the problem in Okotoks and surrounding areas to address community needs.

She says that homelessness and housing issues are more hidden in rural areas, so there's often a lot of scepticism about the problem being present .

The survey will take place from October 15th through November 15th, and will be available at social agencies throughout the Foothills Region.

Information gathered will be used to determine future housing needs, whom in particular is at risk, and secure possible future federal funding.

If you would like more information or are interested in completing the survey, you can contact the Okotoks Family Resource Centre at 403-995-2626.

