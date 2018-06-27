The Town of Okotoks has released the results of the 2018 census survey.

Online participation was about 50 per cent, with almost 100 per cent resident participation.

The Okotoks population has remained stable at 29,002, with a slight increase of 121 residents since the census survey from 2016.

The survey results reflect the town's priority for sustainable growth, according to Elaine Vincent, Chief Administrative Officer for the town.

Accurate census results are crucial for future planning, and the town thanks residents for their cooperation and support.

