Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks is advising residents that regular deadlines will still be in effect for Municipal Fees in the event of a Canada Post strike.

There will be no impact for residents who receive their bills electronically, and this may be an option to consider to avoid any late penalties as a result of a delay in postal service.

The town would like to remind residents that there is currently a $2.00 rebate offered on utility bills for those who have chosen to go paperless.

Residents who have not signed up for electronic billing are advised to pay in person or utilize the 24- hour drop box at the Municipal Centre, located at 5 Elizabeth Street. Business hours are 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, or by paying bills directly at the TD Bank or via online bill payments.

Canada Post has given strike notices, beginning with a series of rotating strikes throughout Canada. It is anticipated that Canada Post will remain open for business, however customers may experience delays.

If interested in signing up for online billing, you can do so by contacting the Utilities Department at 403-938-8937. For additional information, contact the Town of Okotoks at 403-938-4404, or visit www.okotoks.ca/finance.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Town Of Okotoks Preparing Residents For Possible Postal Strike

The Town of Okotoks is advising residents that regular deadlines will still be in effect for Municipal Fees in the event of a Canada Post strike. There will be no impact for residents who receive…

Understanding Okotoks' Smoking Bylaw

The Town of Okotoks recently implemented a smoking bylaw and wants to make sure residents are informed. The bylaw states that smoking is prohibited within 10 metres of a public pathway or sidewalk…

Gladys Ridge Search Goes Into Second Week

Calgary City Police aren't letting up on what they're calling a murder investigation at a rural property on Gladys Ridge just across the Highwood River from Aldersyde. Police have been searching the…

Local Denny's On Board To Support The Okotoks Food Bank Once Again

Okotoks residents will have th chance to donate to a good cause while enjoying breakfast tomorrow morning. Anurah Sharma, General Manager of the Okotoks Denny's, says this is the third year they are…

Tara Smith Roe Memorial Rock Show A Huge Success

The Memorial Rock Show in honour of Tara Smith Roe had an overwhelming response at the Palace Theatre in Calgary on Saturday, October 13th. Samantha Lee, one of Tara's best friends and event…

Many Residents Made Their Way To Okotoberfest This Weekend

In any town or city, events can be a fun and exciting experience for residents, this weekend's event here in Okotoks was Okotober Fest. It was an adults only event and Mark Doherty, from the Town of…

Missing High River Woman Found

Earlier this month the High River RCMP were on the lookout for a missing woman by the name of Carol Littlepine and they are announcing that she has been found, safe and sound. 32 year old Littlepine…

Fire Department Back To Regular Business After Fire Prevention Week

Even with the hustle and bustle of fire prevention behind them, it was still a busy week for the Okotoks Fire Department. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief at the Okotoks Fire Department, says this past week…

New Tax Credit Aimed At Rural Economic Development

The Province has come out with a new tax credit benefiting those who invest in their local communities. Alberta's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous, says it's the CEDC, or…

Nine Millarville Students Venture To Edmonton For 'We Day' Event

It was a long bus ride to Edmonton's Roger's Place for nine participating students in the Millarville Community School on October 12, who made the trip to attend the "We Day" event. Third grade…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login