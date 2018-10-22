Town Of Okotoks Preparing Residents For Possible Postal Strike

The Town of Okotoks is advising residents that regular deadlines will still be in effect for Municipal Fees in the event of a Canada Post strike.

There will be no impact for residents who receive their bills electronically, and this may be an option to consider to avoid any late penalties as a result of a delay in postal service.

The town would like to remind residents that there is currently a $2.00 rebate offered on utility bills for those who have chosen to go paperless.

Residents who have not signed up for electronic billing are advised to pay in person or utilize the 24- hour drop box at the Municipal Centre, located at 5 Elizabeth Street. Business hours are 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, or by paying bills directly at the TD Bank or via online bill payments.

Canada Post has given strike notices, beginning with a series of rotating strikes throughout Canada. It is anticipated that Canada Post will remain open for business, however customers may experience delays.

If interested in signing up for online billing, you can do so by contacting the Utilities Department at 403-938-8937. For additional information, contact the Town of Okotoks at 403-938-4404, or visit www.okotoks.ca/finance.

