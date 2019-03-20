Town Kick-Starts Plan to Focus on Climate Change

The Town of Okotoks started phase one of their previously proposed Climate Resilience Express Action Plan this month.

The five phase plan is in partnership with municipalities across the province, and aims to lessen the town's carbon footprint.

Dawn Smith, Environment and Sustainability manager with the Town, says phase one will begin with an inventory of the town's greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's a lot of stats to go through. We expect that to hopefully be done by the fall. We'll be working hard throughout the Summer, reporting probably in early Winter to our community," Smith said.

The Town is already expecting to find a relatively high level of emissions from transportation.

"Almost half of our community commutes to Calgary every day. Those (problems) are more complex than just a simple solution. Several strategies may be very long term, such as creating more commercial industrial sectors in Okotoks, so we get more people living and working in Okotoks," Smith said.

Smith added that the town's public transit plan, set to be implemented later this year, will help with the transportation emissions.

The Climate Resilience Express Action Plan is part of the town's larger commitment to environmental awareness.

"The main engagement, which will be happening later this year and early next year will be on climate change adaptation. That is how are we going to adapt as a community to major climatic events. Obviously the faster you bounce back, the better for community health and wellness and economic growth," Smith said.

Smith is hoping the first phase will be done in time to make proposals for Council's 2020 budget.

