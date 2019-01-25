Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks residents have the chance to voice their feedback to Town officials on the development of Okotoks over the next 60 years.

The Town estimates the population of Okotoks could possibly reach around 80,000 people by that time.

Michael MacIntyre, Development Services Director for the Town of Okotoks, says they'll be covering numerous key topics at their upcoming Municipal Development Plan workshop for residents.

"We're going to addressing issues such as water, neighbourhood design, housing and different types of housing forms and options, sustainable transportation, parks and open space, and action on climate change is a really important theme this municipal development plan is going to be looking at."

MacIntyre says the Town values residents feedback to help better plan for their future.

"It's such an important process in terms of municipal planning and growth that citizen input is really key for council to have the confidence to adopt policies that reflect the values and aspirations of the residents and other interested parties and groups in the community."

At the upcoming workshops residents will be able to interact directly with Town staff to discuss their concerns and visions.

The MDP won't be brought forward to Okotoks Town Council for a few months.

"It's not the last opportunity before council adopts the MDP, probably going for first reading at the end of June, but probably will not be given final approval until the fall," explains MacIntyre.

The first MDP workshop takes place Jan. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena in the Olympic Room.

The second workshop will be held Feb. 2 from 9a.m.- 12p.m. in the same location.

To RSVP click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Town Invites Residents To Join Conversation On Its Future

Okotoks residents have the chance to voice their feedback to Town officials on the development of Okotoks over the next 60 years. The Town estimates the population of Okotoks could possibly reach…

Town Audits On Cimarron Boulevard Look To Increase Safety

Residents in the area of Cimarron Boulevard in Okotoks have raised concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety issues on the road way. Dan Kutzner, Engineer Technologist with the Town of Okotoks,…

Town Announces Winners For Waste App Reminder Contest

The Town of Okotoks has announced the winners from their recent contest that encouraged residents to sign up for waste collection reminders on the town's app. This initiative was launched just prior…

Turner Valley Mayor Resigns

The Town of Turner Valley has announced that Mayor Gary Rowntree has resigned. His resignation was accepted by town council at a special meeting yesterday. As per the Municipal Government Act, a…

Province Pitching In For Oil Facility

The Province of Alberta is awarding $440 million to a Calgary company who will be building an oil upgrading facility in close proximity to Edmonton. Premier Rachel Notley says the project will help…

Foothills Children's Wellness Network Approaches 10th Year

For 10 years, the Foothills Children's Wellness Network has promoted and supported early childhood development. The FCWN has hosted numerous workshops and conferences, taken part in walk-in clinics,…

Local Resident Focuses On Heart Health For Dogs

Heart health in dogs is the focus for a local resident who combines her passion for running with her love for canines. Rachel Crocker, Proprietor for Canine Cardio in Okotoks, says although walking…

CFIB Holding Stance On Turner Valley Report Numbers

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is holding their stance on the 2018 Report on Municipal Spending that shows the Town of Turner Valley as one of the worst in Alberta for operational…

Art Gallery Recognizing Month Of The Artist

The Okotoks Art Gallery is the place to be in town to celebrate a provincial initiative. The Alberta government has deemed it the Month of the Artist, and the Okotoks Art Gallery is a strong…

Snow Makes For Slick Commute

The recent snow has made for icy road conditions in the Foothills. Alberta 511 has reported Highway 22 from Black Diamond to Longview, the Aldersyde overpass, and Highway 2A from Aldersyde to Okotoks…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login