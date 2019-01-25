Town Invites Residents To Join Conversation On Its Future

Okotoks residents have the chance to voice their feedback to Town officials on the development of Okotoks over the next 60 years.

The Town estimates the population of Okotoks could possibly reach around 80,000 people by that time.

Michael MacIntyre, Development Services Director for the Town of Okotoks, says they'll be covering numerous key topics at their upcoming Municipal Development Plan workshop for residents.

"We're going to addressing issues such as water, neighbourhood design, housing and different types of housing forms and options, sustainable transportation, parks and open space, and action on climate change is a really important theme this municipal development plan is going to be looking at."

MacIntyre says the Town values residents feedback to help better plan for their future.

"It's such an important process in terms of municipal planning and growth that citizen input is really key for council to have the confidence to adopt policies that reflect the values and aspirations of the residents and other interested parties and groups in the community."

At the upcoming workshops residents will be able to interact directly with Town staff to discuss their concerns and visions.

The MDP won't be brought forward to Okotoks Town Council for a few months.

"It's not the last opportunity before council adopts the MDP, probably going for first reading at the end of June, but probably will not be given final approval until the fall," explains MacIntyre.

The first MDP workshop takes place Jan. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena in the Olympic Room.

The second workshop will be held Feb. 2 from 9a.m.- 12p.m. in the same location.

