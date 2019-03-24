Town Hosting Open House for Potential Parks Projects

Residents are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Town of Okotoks to discuss two potential parks projects.

One of these projects is the planned upgrade for the play equipment for Tillotson Park in Cimarron Meadows. The entire structure and the gravel are to be replaced, and the town is seeking input as to which components should be implemented as well as the preference for the age range.

The other project is the potential installation of a Community Garden in Cimarron Grove's Kadey Park. the garden would allow residents to grow vegetables for personal consumption, and the park was identified as a potential site for the project, which aims to encourage food production in accordance with the town's Environmental Master Plan.

The open house is to be held at John Paul II Collegiate from 6:30-8:30 on March 27th.

