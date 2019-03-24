Details
Category: Local News

Residents are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Town of Okotoks to discuss two potential parks projects.

One of these projects is the planned upgrade for the play equipment for Tillotson Park in Cimarron Meadows. The entire structure and the gravel are to be replaced, and the town is seeking input as to which components should be implemented as well as the preference for the age range.

The other project is the potential installation of a Community Garden in Cimarron Grove's Kadey Park. the garden would allow residents to grow vegetables for personal consumption, and the park was identified as a potential site for the project, which aims to encourage food production in accordance with the town's Environmental Master Plan.

The open house is to be held at John Paul II Collegiate from 6:30-8:30 on March 27th.

Click here for more information.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Thick Fog Prompts Advisory for Several Regions

With a Fog Advisory in effect today and more precipitation forecast overnight, more thick fog can be expected. Extra care must be taken when driving in heavy fog, which can make travelling hazardous.…

Foothills County Introduces New Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw

A new bylaw will give Peace Officers more effective tools to deal with incidents related to dogs. The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw addresses many aspects of dog behaviour such as aggressive…

Town Hosting Open House for Potential Parks Projects

Residents are invited to attend an open house hosted by the Town of Okotoks to discuss two potential parks projects. One of these projects is the planned upgrade for the play equipment for Tillotson…

Okotoks Town Councilor to Propose Business Advisory Taskforce

A member of Okotoks Town Council is proposing the creation of a taskforce that could help bring business to Okotoks. Tanya Thorn with Okotoks Town Council is proposing the creation of a Business…

License Plate Thefts Prompt Tips From RCMP

Local residents have expressed concern over vehicle license plate thefts, as well as incidents where plates are being switched out. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP, said in a statement that…

Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association Host Their AGM Monday

For anyone who would like to learn about how to help in the fight against rural crime in the Foothills, Monday is the day to mark on your calendar. The Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association is…

World Water Day Celebrated In Okotoks

World Water Day was celebrated on a local level on Friday. The Town of Okotoks recognized the occasion at the EPCOR Centre, with the day taking a focus on water conservation and the theme of "water…

Municipal Enforcement Reminds Motorists To Watch For School Patrol

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement is reminding residents to keep an eye out for school crossing patrollers while driving through local school zones. Peter Stapley, Acting Municipal Enforcement Manager…

100 Women Boost Lit For Life

The 100 Women Who Care Foothills presented their latest cheque to another deserving Foothills charity last week. The ladies gave $4,600 to Literacy for Life. Founder Karen Love says it's the second…

Where's The Pipeline Money In The Budget?

No surprise that this week's Federal Budget isn't sitting well with the Conservatives. Foothills MP, John Barlow, says it's more than just your basic pre-election spending free-for-all, but is a…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login