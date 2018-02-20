Town Hall Targets Rural Crime Concerns

Area politicians are joining forces to promote discussion about rural crime at an event this week.

Foothills MP John Barlow and Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson will be hosting a town hall in Aldersyde to hear their constituents' concerns on the issue.

Anderson says concerns over rural crime are on the rise and the upcoming consultation is a preventative measure.

The evening will kick off with opening remarks from both Barlow and Anderson, the RCMP will be making a presentation and there will be time for the public to provide feedback on their concerns as well.

"I think it's appropriate, always, to go back to our constituencies and ask, 'Hey, what do you think we need to do, what are some of the issues and what are some of the concerns'?" Anderson says. "And obviously, work in conjunction with my federal counterpart and the MD as well, to listen to the concerns of people and work with the local constabulatory and see what we can do to maybe help alleviate some of the concerns that people might have."

He says the public forum represents a first step in ensuring constituents' voices are heard when it comes to rural crime, and the eventual goal will be to develop a plan of action to present to governments at both levels.

The town hall on rural crime is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Crescent Point Regional Fieldhouse.

