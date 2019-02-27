Town Council Looking To Connect With Residents

Okotoks Town Council is inviting residents to have a conversation with them about community initiatives, projects and services they are interested in or want more information on.

The Okotoks Council Community Connector event will give Okotoks residents the opportunity to learn about what's happening in their communities, and share thoughts, ideas and priorities for the town.

The goal for the event is to increase Town Council's dialogue with residents, while working to strengthen the relationship between elected members and owners of the town.

The event will take place this coming Saturday, March 2nd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Okotoks Recreation Center.

