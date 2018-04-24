Town Council Approves Tax Changes

  • Print
Okotoks Town Council approved changes to 2018 tax rates.

These changes mean an overall tax decrease of 1.2 per cent or about $42 less for residential property owners.

The Town has stated the municipal tax portion represents an increase of 0.5 per cent while requisitions represent a decrease of 4.2%.

While taxes are seeing a slight drop for property owners, taxes for non-residential property owners are going up. They're increasing by $55 for every $100,000 of property value.

According to the Town, the largest portion of the tax decrease is primarily as a result of similar school requisition amounts from 2017 to 2018 being distributed over a larger tax base.

Education taxes are required to be collected by municipalities on behalf of the Province at the same time as municipal taxes.

Property taxes are used to fund municipal services and the provincial property tax requisition.

Over half of the Town's budget goes towards parks, recreation, culture, and 24-hour protective services. Tax dollars help to support the following:

- 85km pathway system
- street cleaning/snow removal; pathway snow removal
- 99 parks, 49 playgrounds,33 playing fields
- the Okotoks Recreation Centre, Pason Centennial Arenas, Seaman Stadium
- art gallery, museum and public library

The table below reflects taxes for a typical residential property in Okotoks (a single family, 3 bedroom, 2 storey, approximately 1,500 to 1,800 square feet, with a double attached garage).

taxtableokotoks2018

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

