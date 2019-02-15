Town Council Approves Conceptual Design Of Tiny Home Eco Village

Details
Some updates were brought forth to Town Council at their last meeting on Monday, February 11th, regarding the proposed Tiny Home Eco Village project.

Dawn Smith, Environment and Sustainability Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says there is still much work to be done in order to move the project forward.

"They approved the conceptual design of the entire homestead project, which is the ten acre site in the D'arcy neighbourhood. What council has requested us to do, is enter into land lease negotiations with realized communities," she said.

Smith says council requires the project to protect the interest of tax payers.

The biggest thing is going to be is what kind of controls we put in to ensure there's an overall architectural esthetic that's being met that makes it look like a cohesive development. I feel confident that any multi-family cooperative living environment, typically, are always maintained to a high level, because you have a property management company to upkeep the buildings and the maintenance of the site," she said.

Smith adds council has high level objectives with this project, such as protecting the tax payers interests, and ensuring long term affordability in the development.

The proposed location would be on D'arcy Ranch Drive and D'arcy Rise, and council has requested the project also provide long term financial implications of the project for their review.

Smith adds they will be engaging with community residents on the project in the coming months, regarding use of community buildings in the development.

