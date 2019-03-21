Town Continues To Advocate For Local Businesses

Okotoks businesses can look forward to some connections and opportunities to come out of the many events and attractions the town has to offer.

Cheryl Olson, former Operations Manager for the Okotoks Dawgs, has joined the town as their Business Engagement Coordinator.

Olson says her role is going to be connecting businesses to the traffic coming to town from arts and culture and sporting events .

"Connecting businesses and non-profits together to leverage off what we already have here in town, when it comes to the traffic that we see at the Dawgs games, Oilers games, soccer, all of those different events. As well as the arts and culture piece, we're going to be connecting businesses to start to leverage off some of that traffic that's coming through town," she said.

Olson joins the town with a wealth of experience from her past position with the Okotoks Dawgs, as well as being in her second term with the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce.

She adds she is thrilled to be part of enhancing the local business community.

"I felt that Economic Development is going in a really great direction, a lot of great things are coming, it's exciting. I just wanted to be part of that, part of that excitement, part of the business community that is near and dear to me, so I wanted to support them, collaborate and work with the team," said Olson.

Olson says there will be some enhancements to the existing social media, and the creation of an events page to keep residents and visitors informed.