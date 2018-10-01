Town Collecting Extra Yard Waste Curbside In October

The Town of Okotoks is making it more convenient for residents to get rid of their excess yard waste this month.

Throughout October, residents can leave extra yard waste out for pick up beside their green organics carts on their regular collection days.

The town is asking that extra yard waste is placed in compostable bags.

A five pack of paper bags can be purchased for $2.50 at the Operations Centre and picked up at the Eco Centre.

