Town Closures Yule Need To Know

Okotoks residents can expect closures over the holidays at a few Town facilities.

From Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day, the Municipal Centre, Operations Centre, RCMP and Municipal Enforcement Office, and Fire Station No. 1 will be closed.

These buildings will also be closed on New Years Day.

The Okotoks Art Gallery and Okotoks Museum and Archives will be closed from Dec. 23- Jan. 7.

For information on the schedules for the Okotoks Recreation Centre and Pason Centennial Arena click here.

The Okotoks Eco Centre will be closed from Dec. 23- 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. It will be open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 22, 27, 28, and 29, and back to regular hours Jan. 2.

More details on Town closures are available here.

