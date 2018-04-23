The Town of Okotoks continued to show their appreciation for volunteers on Thursday.

Those in the Volunteer Driver Program were treated to lunch at Bistro 1882 as a part of Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Courtney Vines, Specialist for the Okotoks Family Resource Centre, says the program provides transportation for residents who need a helping hand.

"The program is for citizens of Okotoks that are requiring trips for medical appointments, so driving locally in Okotoks, High River, and into Calgary. These volunteers commit their time, they're not paid."

According to Vines, the program helps to fill a social need as Okotoks has a transportation issue getting into Calgary.

She says celebrations like the luncheon are key since volunteers are the heart of the community.

"They're the people that make this community tick. Our volunteers typically aren't the people that are going to jump up and say 'I volunteer, recognize me', they're the people that are going to humbly do their service so when we have things like this it makes them come and be appreciated."

Those wanting to get involved with the Volunteer Driver Program can contact FCSS at (403) 995-2626.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]