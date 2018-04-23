  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks continued to show their appreciation for volunteers on Thursday.

Those in the Volunteer Driver Program were treated to lunch at Bistro 1882 as a part of Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Courtney Vines, Specialist for the Okotoks Family Resource Centre, says the program provides transportation for residents who need a helping hand.

"The program is for citizens of Okotoks that are requiring trips for medical appointments, so driving locally in Okotoks, High River, and into Calgary. These volunteers commit their time, they're not paid."

According to Vines, the program helps to fill a social need as Okotoks has a transportation issue getting into Calgary.

She says celebrations like the luncheon are key since volunteers are the heart of the community.

"They're the people that make this community tick. Our volunteers typically aren't the people that are going to jump up and say 'I volunteer, recognize me', they're the people that are going to humbly do their service so when we have things like this it makes them come and be appreciated."

Those wanting to get involved with the Volunteer Driver Program can contact FCSS at (403) 995-2626.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Overland Flooding Still A Big Issue In Vulcan County

The big melt over the weekend caused a few more problems in Vulcan County where a local state of emergency still exists. Vulcan County Reeve, Jason Schneider says, some water levels, are down, while…

Priddis To Host Latest Meeting On Rural Crime

Another rural crime watch meeting is set for Monday, April 23 at the Priddis Community Hall. Organizer Cory Morgan, who's one of the key organizers of the courthouse rally's around accused Okotoks…

Officer Discharges Firearm in Confrontation

Thursday evening, RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious person in a parking lot. When mounties arrived on scene, there was a confrontation between an unidentified male and officers which resulted…

RCMP Arrest Woman with 42 Oustanding Warrants

A suspicious person complaint led to an arrest in Blackie last week. Around 2pm on Thursday April 19, High River RCMP responded to a suspicious person complaint at a rural property near Blackie. A…

CP Rail Strike Averted for Now.

Farmers can breathe a sigh of relief. The Canadian Pacific Railway strike has been averted for now. Federal Minister of Labour, Patty Hadju ordered the unions to vote on the final two offers from CP…

Rural Crime Unit Makes Huge Bust

On April 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Viking, Two Hills, Vegreville RCMP Detachments, EADCRU, and K Division Auto Theft Unit executed a search warrant at a rural property near Bruce…

Okotoks Chamber Anticipating Strong Turnout For Trade & Lifestyle Show

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a busy weekend as their annual Trade and Lifestyle Show kicks off Friday night. This year the show has dropped the curling rink at the…

Residents Claim Gun Shots Heard Near Safeway

Okotoks residents reported hearing gun shots near the McDonald's and Safeway parking lot along Southridge Drive on Thursday night. Police haven't provided any information or commented on these…

Celebrating The Volunteer Leadership Awards

Those who go above and beyond to donate their time in the community were recognized Wednesday evening. The 23rd Annual Volunteer Leadership Awards took place at the D'Arcy Ranch Golf Course. Past two…

Guided Tour Features Stories of Local Veterans

Each of the 247 names on the Veterans Way Memorial has a story behind it. And Okotoks Museum Specialist Kathy Coutts is helping preserve the stories and memories of Okotoks veterans with guided…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Subjectivus

10 March 2018 12:00 pm - 29 May 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

17 March 2018 12:00 pm - 05 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

24 March 2018 12:00 pm - 12 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

31 March 2018 12:00 pm - 19 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

07 April 2018 12:00 pm - 26 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Time Warp | Dan Hudson

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 02 June 2018 5:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Subjectivus

14 April 2018 12:00 pm - 03 July 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Login