Town Bringing Water Bylaws Up To Speed

A few changes will be made to Okotoks' water bylaws by the time summer officially hits.

On Monday, the Water Bylaw and Fees, Rates, and Charges Bylaw were brought to council for their first reading.

Chris Radford, Infrastructure and Operations Director, says they were overdue for an update.

"I think the bylaw goes back to 2009 with a small amendment made in 2011 or 2012 reflecting more on conservation fixtures and things like that so this bylaw is a consolidated update and then integrating and referencing a Water Shortage Response Plan and making some small changes to the outdoor watering schedule."

Radford adds there's a few other changes being made.

"We were also looking at associated fees and charges with water so we updated the fees and charges to reflect a non-potable water bulk rate and provide and incentive to customers for e-billing."

The bylaws are out for public review and comment and will brought back to council for a second and third reading May 14.

