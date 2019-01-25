Town Audits On Cimarron Boulevard Look To Increase Safety

Residents in the area of Cimarron Boulevard in Okotoks have raised concerns over pedestrian and traffic safety issues on the road way.

Dan Kutzner, Engineer Technologist with the Town of Okotoks, says the town has made some improvements to the road since concerns first arose in 2011.

"In the past we did reduce the speed limit from 50 to 40. We also made some improvements to improve pedestrian sight lines and vehicle sight lines, as well as pedestrian crossings and the safety related," he said.

Kutzner says data shows it's not that much different from similar roads in the community.

"The collision data that we have points to this road as being very similar to other roads of the same calibre in Okotoks," he said.

Kutzner adds this stretch of road has been reviewed three different times in 2011, 2015 and 2016, and improvements have been made, such as speed limit reduction to increase safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Most recently, residents were asked to participate in an online survey to gather input on what the main concerns were. Approximately 1300 residents who reside from the area participated in that survey and recommendations were put forth to Town Council.

No further improvements to the road are currently in the plans, however, we'll update the story as it progresses.

