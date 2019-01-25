Town Announces Winners For Waste App Reminder Contest

The Town of Okotoks has announced the winners from their recent contest that encouraged residents to sign up for waste collection reminders on the town's app.

This initiative was launched just prior to the waste collection day changes taking affect January 8th, 2019, affecting approximately 55 per cent of Okotoks households. Residents were encouraged to sign up for reminders on the town's app as a tool to assist with the transition.

Okotoks residents who had previously signed up for reminders since the service became available in 2014, along with each new sign up, were entered into the draw. There were approximately 2500 entries.

The Darbyshire and Franke families were awarded Apple Ipads in the contest, and the town extends their congratulations to the lucky winners.

Many services are available to residents on the town's waste app, such as, the ability to report waste related issues, waste collection day change alerts due to holidays, and delayed pick-up alerts. Residents can also utilize the Waste Wizard, which provides information on how to properly dispose of different items.

